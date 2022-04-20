China on Wednesday recognized two international traditions against forced labor. It comes months after UN experts expressed concern over the country’s treatment of ethnic and religious minorities. This is mainly related to alleged abuses, including forced labor in the Xinjiang region. Will still play.

Human rights groups estimate that at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in “re-education camps.” Beijing vehemently denies these allegations.

China insists the camps are vocational training centers. They are said to be aimed at reducing the attraction of Islamic extremism.

Countries including the United Kingdom and the United States have criticized China’s policy. The US State Department has previously called on China to end “genocide and crimes against humanity” in the region.

China’s top legislature on Wednesday approved two conventions against forced labor, the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Convention on the Abolition of Compulsory Labor.