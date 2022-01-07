China plans 40 space launches in 2022

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation plans to launch 40 spacecraft this year, including 6 manned. The Tiangong space station will still be completed and this year a new five-year space cooperation plan will also be signed with Russia.

Lunar base

As China’s largest aerospace company China Society of Aerospace Science and Technology (CNSA) plans to conduct 40 space missions by 2022, including 6 manned, 2 with the Shenzhou. The Tiangong space station, now inhabited, will be completed. Yesterday, the station’s robotic arm grabbed and moved a freight module. The group will also launch the first solid-core 6A Long March launcher with liquid boosters. The CNSA vice president revealed that he has approved the fourth phase lunar missions that the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation is to conduct in the next decade. The Chang’e-8 will ultimately be a primary form of International lunar research station (ILRS) set up.

competetion

China made 55 launches last year, more than the 51 in the United States. 48 arrived because the CNSA had planned 40 for that year. Prior to 2007, China only made ten launches per year. In the past 5 years 152 have been launched, more than any other country. As the cooperation program with Russia runs from 2018 to 2022, a new cooperation program with Russia is expected to be signed this year. According to Roscosmos the two countries hope to have a joint venture by 2035 International lunar research station (ILRS) to configure.

Vijjarenplan

This cooperation program, which should be signed this year, covers the period 2023-2027. The ILRS International Lunar Research Station plans to build a station on the lunar surface by 2035, while research and experimental facilities for a wide variety of scientific work would operate in lunar orbit. Roscosmos revealed to World time that the ILRS will include an Earth-Lunar flight system, an auxiliary system for long-range lunar surface control systems, a lunar surface movement and operation system, and automatic facilities containing complex of scientific instruments.

The new program also includes plans to support the development of ground segment stations of the 2 national satellite systems, namely the Russian one. GLONASS and the Chinese Beidousatellite navigation system (BDS), which will be installed next year. To this end, the Russian-Chinese roadmap for cooperation in satellite navigation for 2021-2025 was signed as of November 29, 2021. In particular, it is planned to support the development of the ground segment of national satellite systems . In this regard, the two sides have identified locations of mutual ground measurement stations for GLONASS and BDS, which will be installed by 2022, Roscosmos said.

