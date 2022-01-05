China laughs at Huawei’s US policy with bizarre James Bond parody

Two Secret Agents, Agent 0.06 and ‘James Pond’ discuss their latest assignment in the video. The dialogue is muddled and awkward, and “James Pond” repeatedly repeats the “Exsqueeze me” slogan from the movie Wayne’s World for no reason.

The two spies talk about China’s propaganda and espionage policy, but appear to have confused the country with the United States. Agnet 0.06 also accuses the West of carrying out a propaganda campaign against Huawei.

The strange video was posted by Xinhua on Youtube in Twitter. This is probably propaganda aimed at the West, which seeks to denounce the hypocrisy of the United States.

What sticks most, however, is the bad acting and the random references to American pop culture. The video, “0.07: No Time To Die Laughing”, is a curio archive.