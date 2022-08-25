China is going to make its own rain (and it’s not without controversy)

China’s largest freshwater lake has turned into an arid plain. There is even a record drought in the south of the country. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture wants to do everything in its power to avoid bad harvests. The Chinese must therefore save water and the country will make its own rain using a controversial method.

rain

By manipulating the clouds, the Chinese are trying to raise the water level of the Yangtze River. This cloud manipulation is also called cloud seeding Appointed.

“With planes, we fly over the clouds,” explains meteorologist Maurice Middendorp. “They then disperse chemicals. For example, silver iodide or ice crystals which end up in the cloud. Water droplets attach themselves to it, this cloud becomes heavier and larger, then it’s raining somewhere.”