China imposes sanctions on Pelosi against Taiwan, mutual ambassadors | NOW

China will impose sanctions on Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan this week. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry again called the visit a provocation. China and the United States called each other ambassadors.

“Despite China’s objections, Ms. Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, interfering in internal affairs and undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said in a statement. statement.

It is not yet known what personal sanctions will be imposed on Pelosi. It is likely that the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is no longer welcome in China and is no longer allowed to travel in Chinese airspace. The measures also apply to his immediate family.

In addition to personal sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family, China is also suspending talks with the United States. For example, for now, we will no longer talk about cooperation in the field of military affairs, maritime security and the climate.

Washington summoned the Chinese ambassador to discuss China’s response to Pelosi’s visit. Beijing has already appealed to US Ambassador Nicholas Burns.

On Friday, the ambassadors of Canada and Japan in China also had to explain themselves on the declaration of the G7. In this document, the organization denounces “the increase in tension” following the Chinese military exercises.