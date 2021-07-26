The time has come in 2023: then the EU wants to gradually introduce a new border line. For example, anyone who wants to import Chinese steel, which emits a lot of emissions during production, has to pay a CO2 tax on it.

The border tax is intended to protect European companies. They will have to create a lot of greenery in the coming years, which will cost money. To ensure that these European companies are not successful, so buying products from companies outside of Europe that are cheaper, but more polluting will become more expensive.