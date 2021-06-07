China Deploys Trucks Against Advancing Elephants Near Metropolis | Abroad

State television showed footage of a long line of trucks parked along a road in a wooded area. For example, the fifteen large animals should be kept away from densely populated areas. “We are here to block the elephants,” a driver told CCTV. “The traffic police said they needed trucks.

Elephants have already left a trail of destruction in small communities. There they walked through people’s gardens and knocked down trees. “The herd went through the village all day,” said a nervous villager. “We went out and saw an elephant about three meters tall. We thought it was terrifying.

Authorities sent thousands of people to watch the animals. They use drones and infrared cameras. It is still not clear why the animals left their nature reserve in Yunnan province. Their journey is being followed closely on Chinese social media and there is also a lot of speculation about the cause of the elephants’ journey.