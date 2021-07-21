The United States and the European Union on Monday accused China of hacking. The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan are also responsible for the country, and Microsoft has also pointed to Chinese hackers. The hackers are said to have operated from China. They would have been after the spy, trade secrets and ransom money.

The United States says the hackers were paid by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “Countries that act responsibly do not knowingly cover up cybercriminals and should not support or cooperate with them,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday. The investigation is not yet complete, but President Joe Biden said the Chinese government accepts its responsibility.

Beijing is the answer

As for China, the Americans do not have enough evidence to support their allegations. “The United States has mobilized its allies to unjustly criticize China over cybersecurity,” a State Department spokesman said. “The charges are fabricated from the thin air.” “The United States is the world’s largest source of cyber attacks,” he said.