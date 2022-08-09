The Chinese exercises around Taiwan, which were to stop on Sunday, will continue for longer. With this unpredictable action, China continues to maintain pressure on the independent offshore island. Beijing is also targeting possible US military aid to Taiwan with the latest drills.

Chinese military officials announced drills targeting submarines and ship attacks on Monday morning. According to military experts, Beijing is also sending a message to the United States, which can help Taiwan with submarines and other warships if it is really attacked.

Tensions in the region



The ongoing exercises are causing tension in the region. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also noted this. In a speech on Monday, he warned that rivalry between China and the United States in East Asia could endanger peace and stability. “A storm is brewing around us. Relations between the United States and China are deteriorating and do not appear to be improving any time soon. Plus, misjudgments or mistakes can easily make things worse.

The Chinese exercises around Taiwan were announced from Thursday to Sunday, but have now been extended. Why this is happening and how long they will last have not been disclosed.

Taiwan has now partially freed air and sea traffic, but the uncertain situation could still hamper transportation in the coming days. It could also have implications for global trade. The Foreign Ministry in Taipei condemned the continued Chinese activities.

China announced a week ago military exercises in response to US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Beijing sees the island as a rebel province that must be brought back under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. The use of military means is never excluded. Visits by foreign politicians to Taiwan are taboo for China.

Controlled response



Taiwan has so far reacted fairly subdued to the Chinese drills. Taiwanese navy vessels blocked the passage of Chinese vessels crossing the previously respected line between the mainland and the island. China reserves the right to practice in the waters and airspace around Taiwan.

The United States, which supports Taiwan politically and militarily, has stayed back during the large-scale exercises. US aircraft carriers in the region have not headed for Taiwan in recent days. Washington may not have wanted to stoke the strained relationship any further, but China can now conclude that it can act with impunity around Taiwan.

