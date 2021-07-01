China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party, Xi warns “bullies”

China is celebrating the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) today. Tens of thousands of people listened to celebratory speeches and watched air shows in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Including the cannon shots and the song of The international celebrated the development of the country since the founding of the party in 1921.

After a speech by the CCP youth movement, President Xi Jinping was seen on the big screens in the square. He congratulated his party members and, in his speech, he spoke at length about the economic superpower that the country has become over the past century. In the next hundred years, China must become even more prosperous, he believes.

“We have put an end to the feudal operating system that China has known for thousands of years and replaced it with socialism,” Xi said. The Chinese leader said that socialism has entered a new era since the 18th National Congress, when he was appointed general secretary of the party.

“Threats will meet the steel wall”

“The Chinese people are not only good at destroying an old world, but also at building a new one,” the president continued, referring to his predecessors. “Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese traits can further develop China.” The party and the party leadership are, according to him, the greatest strength of this form of socialism.

Xi’s speech not only praised his country, but also warned other countries. “We will not accept hypocritical sermons from other people who think they have a right to reprimand us,” the president said. Military threats, harassment and oppression will meet “a wall of steel forged by 1.4 billion people,” Xi said.

The celebration in Tiananmen Square contained both expressions of joy and strong signals to potential opponents of China: