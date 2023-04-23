Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has complained to the South Korean Ambassador to China. Al-Jazeera writes. Sun disagrees with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s views on Taiwan.

China’s foreign ministry called Yun’s comments “totally unacceptable,” Sun said, expressing South Korea’s “strong disapproval.” It was another chapter in the diplomatic standoff between Beijing and Seoul that erupted after the Reuters interview with Yun. In it, he said he was opposed to China’s forced efforts to change the status quo amid rising tensions around Taiwan.

The South Korean president also said that the conflict between China and Taiwan has become a global issue rather than a conflict between “China and Taiwan”. He also compared how the world views North Korea.

Refusal

China strongly disagrees with these words and comparisons, the Foreign Ministry said. “The South Korean leader never once mentioned the one-China policy and did not compare the Taiwan issue with the North Korea issue,” it said in a statement. “However, North Korea and South Korea are sovereign nations that are members of the United Nations.”

China doesn’t think the comparison makes sense because Taiwan doesn’t. “The conflict with Taiwan is in no way comparable.”