US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping The first visit to China by a senior US diplomat led by Joe Biden did not go well. After the meeting, the two countries went home angry.

Sherman’s visit to Beijing is aimed at renewing relations. Foreign commentator Bernard Hummelberg speaks ‘Strong Ponzi’ among diplomats. They sat together for a long time and discussed many topics. Now came the full list of complaints we are well aware of. Treatment of Uyghurs, theft of knowledge, cyber attacks. Wendy Sherman talked a lot with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, but times have changed. The Chinese were quiet and attentive. It has completely disappeared under President Xi. China is now wondering where the United States will get the courage to talk about human rights.

Read more Relations with China need an equal footing

The future between nations

According to Hemelberg, there are a few things to keep in mind. There will be a G20 meeting in October. President G and President Biden are expected to meet there. At least that is what is being pointed out in China. The second thing to note is that these are the world’s largest trading partners. China and the United States can fight each other, but you also need each other because trade is immeasurable. ‘

Europe

Hemelberg thinks Europeans do not like the current tone between Europe and China. Europe is looking for ways to have a better dialogue with China and does not want to follow in the footsteps of the United States. The tone has changed under Trump, but not after Biden, “said Hummelberg