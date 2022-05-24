China after Biden’s promise to Taiwan: “The United States is playing with fire” | NOW

The United States is playing with fire, China warns in response to the unusually strong US message that Washington is ready to use force to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. The Americans are “pulling the map of Taiwan to contain China”, but they will get burned, the government in Beijing has said.

US President Joe Biden reiterated on Monday that the United States is prepared to use force to defend Taiwan against Chinese attack. It’s a promise the United States made to itself, the president said. He thus repeated a similar statement from last October.

Biden made his statements in response to recent Chinese military exercises. For example, Chinese planes flew over Taiwan recently, and the military conducted an exercise near the country.

Biden’s spokesperson toned down his scathing remarks shortly after the president’s speech. The United States would be determined to provide military support so that Taiwan could defend itself, the spokesman said.

Taiwan satisfied with Biden’s statements

Taiwan’s foreign ministry hailed Biden’s support. Taiwan, along with Japan and the United States, has said it will continue to invest heavily in the military to ensure the island’s security.

Communist China does not recognize Taiwan as a separate state and considers it part of China. In 1949, the leaders of China, expelled by the Communists, fled to the island and founded the Republic of China (Taiwan) there.