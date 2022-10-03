Chilling Time Lapse: It’s the devastating power of a hurricane

At first it’s clear things are going well, but another car drives down the road and it doesn’t seem too bad. Then the water enters the street.

The door will open shortly

You can see the door to the house open briefly in the middle of the screen. The resident seems to take in how bad it is and goes back inside. At the end of the video – a few hours later – the house no longer exists.

Stormchaser Olson reports that the residents of the house and their two dogs all survived. They didn’t leave the house until she literally walked away.

Their home wasn’t the only building in Fort Myers that didn’t weather the storm. We went to see the city when the water had receded: