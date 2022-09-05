Chile’s new progressive constitution rejected by referendum
ONS News••Amended
A majority of Chileans voted against the proposal for a very progressive new constitution in a referendum. It should have replaced the forty-year-old constitution, which dates back to the days of dictator Pinochet.
The constitution enshrined many social rights, such as the right to housing, free education, accessible health care, and the right to abortion. Indigenous peoples would also benefit from a high degree of independence.
The referendum followed three years after massive protests against inequality in the country. The demonstrators demanded, among other things, a new constitution. In 2020, it was decided by referendum that a new constitution should be drafted by directly elected representatives of the people. The Chileans then chose a predominantly left-wing committee to draft their constitution.
In the polls, the opposition camp was already heading for victory, even if the lead was narrow. With nearly all the votes counted, the constitution was defeated with 62% of the vote. Turnout was massive, not least because voting was compulsory.
Critics have campaigned against the constitution for being far too leftist. The role of the state would become far too important under the new constitution. Many measures would also be unaffordable and would also promote economic instability.
