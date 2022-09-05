Chile’s new progressive constitution rejected by referendum

Correspondent Boris van der Spek from Santiago:

Rechazo’s victory, “against the new constitution”, was already predicted in the polls of recent months. But that the new constitution is rejected so massively is a surprise to everyone. In particular, in the wealthiest neighborhoods of the capital Santiago, Chileans take to the streets to celebrate that the document, which in their view was too progressive, will not become the new constitution.

The role of the left in the committee that drafted the constitution was also a reason for many people to reject the constitution. They rarely sought to cooperate with the right, often for lack of political experience and too militant ideas.

The results will hit both the government and the political left hard. Chile seems less willing to undertake major reforms and appears to be more conservative at heart than previously thought. President Boric, whose political agenda was strongly linked to the new constitution, called for unity and will meet tomorrow with all the leaders of the Chilean political parties. Because now more than ever it will need political agreements to continue, also because Boric said there has to be a new constitution anyway. It should become clear in the near future who should write this document.