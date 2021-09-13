Children’s center Fluitenkruid wants to expand to a new location

castricum – Lisa Nieuwenhuis of Children’s Center Fluitenkruid launched crowdfunding to facilitate the move to a new location. Fluitenkruid has been located in the Waldorf Castricum School since December last year and offers babysitting service from 0 to 12 years old. However, there is not enough space at the current location to accommodate all the children. In addition, the stay at the school is only temporary, as the school will eventually need the space itself.

That’s why they started looking for a new location. They found them in the old building of the ABN-AMRO bank on the Dorpsstraat. Fluitenkruid is looking for investors able to cover the costs of renovation, furnishings, rent and deposit. Via the CrowdAboutNow platform, any person, individual or entrepreneur, can invest from 100 euros to carry out the move. The investment is repaid in three years with an annual interest of 4%. Over 50% of the target amount has now been met, but people are looking for more people who want to help. For more information on Fluitenkruid, the plans and crowdfunding, click here www.kindercentrumfluitenkruid.nl and on www.crowdaboutnow.nl/campagnes/kindercentrumfluitenkruid to be watched. (Photo: provided)