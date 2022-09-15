Children are delighted when they see the trailer for “The Little Mermaid”: “She’s like me!”

Last weekend, the trailer for The little Mermaid outside and inside, the mermaid Ariel can be seen for the first time with a dark complexion. This caused a lot of emotion in many dark-skinned children. “Black kids are happy when they see her,” one mom says in a video.

Even if all was not positive. The online backlash swung when the trailer for the live actionnot movie came online. According to many critical voices, the “original” Ariel is untouchable. Mermaid Ariel becomes The little Mermaid played by Halle Bailey (22), a black actress and therefore does not appear as the red-haired white girl in the image, which also met with a lot of criticism when the casting was announced in 2019.

Many mums and dads now share the positive reactions of their children on social networks. “And that’s why I want to share this video of black kids who are just so happy to see their favorite princess who looks just like them,” one mom wrote among the many videos. (Read more under the tweet)

And these images also came to Halle Bailey, the main actress of the film. “People keep sending me comments. I’m overwhelmed. It means a lot to me,” she wrote on Twitter. (Read more under the tweet)

The film is a remake of the 1989 Disney animated film of the same name. In addition to Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem plays King Triton, Melissa McCarthy is the sea witch Ursula. Normally, pop phenom Harry Styles would also have a role in the film as Prince Eric, but that role is now played by Jonah Hauer-King. The film was set to premiere in the United States on May 26, 2023.