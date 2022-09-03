Chicken eats hornet with GPS tracker and all: How effective are animal transmitters?

This is how Kaptein discovered that it was probably the Asian hornet, and that the European Union would rather get rid of these critters than get rich. “I didn’t know it, but I found out via the internet that there was a call to report the animals. Then I did and within days EIS researchers were in the garden.”

Using transmitters on the wasps, the researchers then tried to find out where the animals’ nests were. But it still didn’t quite work out.

Spatial behavior

“Animals are sent to study their spatial behavior,” says behavioral biology professor Marc Naguib. “You can’t always track an animal with binoculars, and with a transmitter it’s always possible to analyze the movement of the animal.”

“We do this, for example, with turtles, storks and other birds,” continues Naguib. “This way we can find out how big their territory is, how often the animals meet, where they pass and how the migration routes pass.”