Cher Korver kicks off Paralympic basketball with a win

The Dutch wheelchair basketball players started off with a resounding victory over Rio Paralympic champions United States.

Dutch wheelchair basketball players have started their Paralympic tournament well. The European and world champion was too strong for the 2016 Paralympic champion United States in Tokyo with 68-58.

The formation of national coach Gertjan van der Linden hit hard in the last quarter of ten minutes. With a score of 54-54, the Orange team shot and a little later they had a twelve point lead. Bo Kramer and Mariska Beijer pulled the Orange cart, number three in the previous Games, with 20 and 28 points respectively.

You can watch the game here. It starts at 2.20.00

Tomorrow the Netherlands will face China. who beat Algeria 42-19 in the opener. The match starts at 1:30 p.m.

Het nieuws van nijkerk.nieuws.nl gemakkelijk volgen? Like dan ook onze Facebookpagina, volg ons op Twitter of LinkedIn en Instagram of krijg gratis onze dagelijkse of wekelijkse nieuwsbrief.

Adverteren op nijkerk.nieuws.nl neem dan contact op Leo Christiaens voor de prijzen en mogelijkheden. Zijn telefoonnummer: 06-11087527, zijn mailadres: [email protected]

.