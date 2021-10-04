Cheerleading at Sportvereniging Serooskerke

VROUWENPOLDER – The Serooskerke sports association started cheerleading on Sunday October 3, 2021. Cheerleading is a very popular competitive sport in the United States and still virtually unknown in Zeeland.





In this mixed sport, stunts are performed, such as making human pyramids, jumping and dancing (cheerdance). It is important that tall athletes with a lot of strength and small agile athletes participate, so cheerleading is really a sport for boys and girls!

Learn to cheer safely

The Serooskerke sports association hopes that the unprecedented popularity in the United States will also extend to Zeeland. This is why the club provides a place for young people to learn to clap in a safe and controlled manner. Classes are taught by qualified trainers, who know what to do and what not to do.

Tough and social

Besides the fact that cheerleading is a difficult sport, the social aspect is central: helping each other to improve, respect each other, learn to trust each other and above all make friends. In short: looking at each other, playing sports with each other, encouraging and helping each other to learn to cheerlead better and better.

Free trial lessons

The Serooskerke sports association invites you to take two free trial classes and find out what cheerleading is. Information and timetables for cheerleading lessons are available at www.svserooskerke.nl/cheerleading.