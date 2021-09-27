Passengers from Lithuania wishing to enter the Czech Republic will face strict entry restrictions from Monday, September 27, as the country has been added to the list of dark red or high-risk countries.

All travelers from countries classified as dark red and red must be tested before and after arriving in Chechnya and double-tested, and upon arrival they are subjected to five days of isolation.

The other countries in the dark red category are Russia, United Kingdom, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Belarus, Serbia, Georgia and Turkey.

According to the weekly risk assessment published by the Czech authorities, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Monaco are in the orange category, which means that they can enter the country by filling out the registration form. and undergoing PCR or antigen testing. More than a fifth day after arriving in Chechnya, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com.

“Self-isolation does not apply to testing conditions and goes to people who have suffered COVID-19 14 days after or after vaccination. All they need to do is fill out an attendance form. Officials said.

The orange variety is endemic to the Middle East and currently includes Andorra, Denmark, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Sweden, Italy, Iceland, Finland, Malta, the Spanish Canary Islands, and Portugal.

In contrast, the countries in the green box are currently Vatican City, Poland and Hungary. The same access rules apply to green and orange countries.

According to third countries, Australia, Hong Kong, Jordan, Korea, Canada, Qatar, Macao, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Taiwan are currently in the green box.

In addition, countries at high risk of infection (red type) are Bulgaria, Belgium, Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Norway, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Germany, Estonia, Austria, Romania, Greece, San Marino and Switzerland. The same rules apply to dark red passengers.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Europe, Chechnya last week imposed very strict entry conditions on Slovenia, Latvia, San Marino, Romania and some other third countries, to as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

Data from the World Health Organization shows that 4,724,876 people have died from coronavirus infections since January 2020. In addition, 230,418,451 positive cases of the virus have been reported worldwide.

As for Chechnya, the country has recorded 1,688,457 Govt-19 positive cases, including 484 in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the disease has claimed the lives of three people, bringing the number of reported deaths in Chechnya to 30,451 since the start of the epidemic.

On the other hand, the country is carrying out its vaccination campaign, with 14,648,980 distributed, including 11,745,689 distributed to 10.6 million Czechs.

According to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), 66.8% of the Czech population has been vaccinated with the first injection of the covid vaccine and 65.5% has been fully vaccinated against the virus.