cheap VPN provider in the test

Another benefit of CyberGhost VPN is that the apps have been developed for different operating systems including Windows, macOS,Android, iOS. For those working with a device running Linux, the connection requires manual configuration.

Once installed, CyberGhost desktop apps provide fast connections to predefined servers. After a second click, users can adjust advanced settings.

However, it is important to note that the functionality of the application may vary depending on the system on which it is used. For example, only Android users have access to the split tunneling feature, which lets them choose specific apps to run or not run over the VPN connection. On the other hand, Windows users can exclude specific websites from VPN usage, while Mac and iOS users do not have this feature.

Although CyberGhost offers a built-in ad blocker, it’s important to note that once enabled, it still lets through a lot of ads unlike CyberGhost’s competitors.

A useful feature available on all systems is the automatic VPN switch based on your Wi-Fi connection. This feature automatically detects when you are connecting to an unsecured network and immediately switches to the secure VPN connection. Additionally, CyberGhost also has a kill switch, which takes the system offline when there is no VPN connection to ensure that your data is not transferred unprotected.

Unfortunately, the kill switch sometimes works more often than desired, as the connection to VPN servers can drop regularly. In addition, there may be wait times when connecting to a server for the first time, especially on weekends.

In addition to desktop apps and their features, CyberGhost also offers browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. Additionally, detailed instructions are available in this VPN provider’s support section for setting up a VPN on compatible routers.

