“Chatty girlfriends” don’t pay attention and get stuck at the top of the dam | Abroad

Yesterday four women had to be rescued from a precarious position in their rented electric motor boat. They got stuck on top of a dam in Texas and the boat was already tipping precariously. According to the rescue services involved, the friends were busy chatting and had therefore missed the signs warning them to stay away from the sinkhole.



Kees Graafland



The photos that Austin-Travis Rescue Services in Texas shared on Twitter yesterday alone are armpit snapping. A light blue motorboat hangs its nose above a steep precipice. There are four women in the ship who could fall several meters at any time.

The exposed dam is the Longhorn Dam, which is located in the Colorado River below the Texas capital, Austin. The bottom of the structure is a kind of lock with a chasm 5 meters deep. Cars, cyclists and pedestrians pass over the dam. The water around the dam is a popular spot for boaters and boat and canoe rental companies.

Police spokesman Brad Smith said the women were busy talking as the roadblock approached. “They were arguing and therefore not paying attention,” he told local media.



Quote By the time I tied the line to their boat it looked like the boat was going to fall James Kane, retro boat rental

James Kane, who works for Retro Boat Rentals, received a disturbing call from one of the passengers and rushed towards the distressed quartet. He tied a rope to the motorboat, called 911, and waited for help. “The women were pretty calm on the phone,” he says Friday Post. “By the time I attached the line to their boat, it looked like the boat was going to fall.”

Yet even the idea that the boat would fall 4.5 meters did not seem to bother the women. ,, It was pretty crazy, they stayed so calm. I don’t know if they didn’t know what to do or if they just couldn’t see the abyss of the dam. The waterfall on this side ends on a large concrete slab: if you fall you hit something hard.

“Signs not to be missed”

According to Kane, warning signs have been placed in front of the dam. Ships are warned to stay at least 90 meters from the dam. “You can’t miss them. They did much the same as on the freeway, whether you were driving against an entrance or an exit.”

When rescue services arrived, the women were given a life jacket and a heavier motor boat was attached to the quartet’s boat. The two boats then moved away from the edge of the dam. The women were left with nothing from the incident. Rescuers praised Kane for his speed of action.



