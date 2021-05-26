Chase arrives in two new areas

The format of the test was chosen by Greece and the Czech Republic

May 26, 2021 – ITV Studios’ award-winning competition program The Chase expands its reach. The format was created by TV Nova in the Czech Republic and MEGA Tv in Greece. This brings the number of occupied territories with impressive competition to 17 countries. In the Czech Republic, the program will launch daily on the Nova channel later this year. In Greece, The Chase will air on MEGA TV in early 2022.

“We are delighted that The Chase, a quiz competition that has been hugely successful internationally, will soon appear on Czech television,” said Silvia Majiska, TV Nova program director. “We are delighted that the show is airing. on TV Nova. The Chase combines fun and knowledge. And the excitement about how the competitors are performing and who will get big wins. “

MEGA Tv Content Director Kostas Sousoulas says, “The Chase is one of the most exciting contests. We are happy to announce that MEGA Tv will present it to the Greek public during the 2021-2022 season. It is a real pleasure to work with the ITV Studios team on this project, ”

a

The Chase is doing very well in other parts of the world as well. It has just been rebooted for the ninth series in Serbia by Adrenalin and in Croatia HRT has requested 156 major episodes for its tenth season. The show was nominated for the UK’s most prestigious BAFTA award and recently received the Israel Television Academy Award. A second series has been ordered in the United States after a very successful first season on ABC, and in Spain the match show is currently doing well on La1. Chase UK has been sold to over 140 regions around the world. And The Chase Extra, a brand new short film that turns every stuntman into a quiz master, launched in the UK on ITV Hub earlier this year.

The Chase was created by Potato, which is part of ITV Studios and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

[end]

On ITV studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of global shows that people just can’t get enough of. We connect millions of people every day, shape and reflect the world they live in, we are more than just television. Home to some of the best creative minds, ITV Studios has created over 8,400 hours of original programming across 55 production posters. Our global presence spans 13 countries including UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Scandinavian countries, Italy and the Netherlands, and our distribution business Global sells a catalog of over 46,000 hours to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which is the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster.