Chanu’s silver opens medal ranking in India
Mirabai Chanu wins silver for India on day one of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Photo: Twitter
Saikum Mirabai Chanu today won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and won silver in the 49kg category in women’s weightlifting. Mirabai’s total weight was 202kg – 87kg in jerk and 115kg in jerk, finishing second behind 210kg Chinese Huo Zhihui (94th and 116th), who set an Olympic jerk record.
But Indian archers were disappointed that Saurabh Choudhury finished seventh in the men’s 10-meter air pistol final. Elafinil Valarivan finished 16th while Apurvi Chandela finished 36th, preventing her from qualifying in the women’s 10m air rifle qualifying round.
China won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, while Qian Yang dominated the women’s 10-meter air rifle race. Earlier, Indian bowlers Apurvi Chandel and Elavenil Valarivan left qualifying in the same event.
The mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Praveen Jadhav entered the quarter-finals after winning the opener against Chinese Taipei, but failed to overcome the Korean challenge in the quarter-finals.
Charath Kamal and Batra lost in consecutive games to Chinese Taipei duo Yun Ju Lin and Ching Ai Cheng in 16-game mixed doubles.
In tennis, Sumit Nagal won his first round in singles against Uzbek Denis Istomin.
In badminton, the duo beat the men’s doubles of Satwixirag Rankiridi and Chirag Shetty of Chinese Taipei players Yang Li and Chi Lin Wang.
Meanwhile, badminton player Cy Braneth lost to Israel Misha Zilberman in the group stage of the men’s singles.
In men’s hockey, India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a Group A match, but the Indian women’s hockey team lost to the Netherlands.
|Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification Tournament
|Apurvi Chandila and Elafinil Valarivan
|to end
|Unable to qualify for the main event.
|Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification Competition
|Abhishek Verma and Surabha Choudhary
|to end
|Abhishek failed to qualify
|Men’s 10 Meter Final Air Pistol
|Saurabh Choudhary
|to end
|Saurabh is in seventh place
|shoot
|mixed team
|Deepika Kumar and Praveen Jadhav
|–
|India won 5-3
|mixed team
|Deepika Kumar and Praveen Jadhav
|to end
|India loses (6-2)
|hockey
|group stage
|India vs New Zealand
|India won
|3-2 (final score)
|group stage
|India vs. Netherlands
|India lost
|5-1
|Rowing
|Men’s double lightweight rowing second preliminary round
|Arjun Lal Gate and Arvind Singh
|to end
|Eligible for reloading
|Tennis
|Men’s singles first round
|Sumit Nagal – Denis Istomin (UZB)
|Nagal wins
|6-4, 6-7, 6-4
|judo
|48 kg Women Qualifying Round 32
|Shushila Devi Eva Chernivtsi (Hon)
|07:30
|will be announced later
|Table tennis
|round of 16 mixed doubles
|Manika Batra and Sherath Kamal Ashanta
|India loses
|4-0
|Women’s Singles, Round 1
|Manika batra
|Manika wins
|11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9
|Sutita mukherjee
|to end
|wins in the first round
|the box
|Walter Heren (63-69) kg, 32nd round
|Vikas krishan
|to end
|loses in the first round
|Badminton
|Men’s Doubles (group stage)
|Satwixeraj to Jiraj
|India wins
|2-1
|Men’s singles first round
|B Sai Braneth
|India loses
|2-0