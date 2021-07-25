Chanu’s silver opens medal ranking in India

Mirabai Chanu wins silver for India on day one of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Photo: Twitter

Saikum Mirabai Chanu today won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and won silver in the 49kg category in women’s weightlifting. Mirabai’s total weight was 202kg – 87kg in jerk and 115kg in jerk, finishing second behind 210kg Chinese Huo Zhihui (94th and 116th), who set an Olympic jerk record.

But Indian archers were disappointed that Saurabh Choudhury finished seventh in the men’s 10-meter air pistol final. Elafinil Valarivan finished 16th while Apurvi Chandela finished 36th, preventing her from qualifying in the women’s 10m air rifle qualifying round.

China won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, while Qian Yang dominated the women’s 10-meter air rifle race. Earlier, Indian bowlers Apurvi Chandel and Elavenil Valarivan left qualifying in the same event.

The mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Praveen Jadhav entered the quarter-finals after winning the opener against Chinese Taipei, but failed to overcome the Korean challenge in the quarter-finals.

Charath Kamal and Batra lost in consecutive games to Chinese Taipei duo Yun Ju Lin and Ching Ai Cheng in 16-game mixed doubles.

In tennis, Sumit Nagal won his first round in singles against Uzbek Denis Istomin.

In badminton, the duo beat the men’s doubles of Satwixirag Rankiridi and Chirag Shetty of Chinese Taipei players Yang Li and Chi Lin Wang.

Meanwhile, badminton player Cy Braneth lost to Israel Misha Zilberman in the group stage of the men’s singles.

In men’s hockey, India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a Group A match, but the Indian women’s hockey team lost to the Netherlands.

India at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics: results, July 24

Weightlifting 49 kg women: MIRABAI CHANU wins the silver Mixed Shooting Team: Deepika Kumari Praveen Jadhav d. Chinese Taipei 5-3 reaches quarter-finals (11:04 am IST). 10m air rifle ladies: Elavinil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela came out of qualifying, finishing 16th and 36th respectively. Hockeypoule A here: India beat New Zealand 3-2 Men's 10m Air Rifle: Saurabh Chaudhry qualifies first. Abhishek Verma is eliminated in qualifying and is in 17th place. Men's simple badminton: Sai Braneth loses 2-0. Mixed Shooting Team: Deepika Kumari Praveen Jadhav lost in the quarterfinals to Koreans Ahn San and Kim Ji Deok. Men's single tennis: Sumit Nagal beats Uzbek Istomin Denis (6-4, 6-7, 6-4)

