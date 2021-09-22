Champions Duvals Zeeland Dressage Cup of Lord Leatherdale, Capri Sonne Jr. and Toto Jr.

During the third edition of the Duvals Zeeland Dressage Cup at De Kroo Ruitersport in Nieuw en St. Joosland, three champions of the general classification were honored last weekend: Karava (Lord Leatherdale x Negro), Hexagons Beautiful Black Art (Toto Jr. x Rubiquil) and Duvals Kapri Son (Capri Sonne Jr. x San Remo).

Karava, bred by the late Cees van Etten and her rider Amber Hage, surprised the six-year-old jury. She received 87 points, including nine at the walk, trot and aptitude. The friendly mare moves very lightly and has a lot of cadence and an expressive front paw. “This mare was feeling so good that I was only able to give a ten,” explains guest rider Emma van den Hooven. With this, the mare not only became the first among the six-year-olds, but also won the general title of “best mare”.

Extremely a lot of appearance

The jury awarded top marks to Hexagon’s Gorgeous Black Art. It was presented with sympathy by Benedek Pachl. The NRPS approved stallion competed in the approved stallion category. He scored 93 points, including a ten on the trot, a 9.5 on the temperament and a nine on the walk, gallop and harmony. He has a lot of charisma and a lot of quality in his technique of movement. Especially at the trot, he has a lot of balance and load capacity. “Black Art is a special horse, which seems to have no limits, a true athlete by nature with a great attitude,” says owner Leunus van Lieren.

a lot of zeal

The title of the best horse of the Zeeland breed went to Duvals Kapri Son. He finished second in the 6-year-olds with 87 points and 9.5 for the guest rider. He received nines at the trot, gallop and talent. He has a good appearance, which is very similar to his father. In addition, he is diligent and can shut down very well. “I really think he is a very beautiful horse, a really tough horse with a lot of quality, which is sharpened in the right direction”, says rider Maxime Osse.

Uniform operation

In the 6-year-olds, Kobalt Spring (Giovanni x Charmeur) was third. Like the winner, the gelding was presented by Kim Alting. He has shown equal performance, has three very good gaits and has excelled in harmony.

9.5 for Las Vegas

In the five-year-old three horses received 84 points, so it was up to the guest rider to determine what the ranking would look like. Las Vegas (Jazz x Sandro Hit) convinced Van den Hooven the most and got a 9.5. According to the jury, the gelding has a lot of flexibility and space in its movements. The very good steps and trots are characterized by a lot of expression in the front. In second place, Luna (Governor x Zhivago), presented by Jessica Nijpjes. The top three were completed by Jenneke Overduin and Lover Boy (Tiësto x Flemmingh).

Ultimate Ten for Mercury ACM

The best four-year-old was Mercury ACM (Dream Boy x Gribaldi). He got 90 points, including the final ten for crashing. He got a 9.5 at the trot, an 8.5 at the walk and a nine for the other parts. “Mercury is a horse that moves very hard and strikes with its bearing and its balance. This trot! You can set the clock on that, if pure in the stroke. He is a horse of abnormal quality ”, according to the jury Johan Hamminga. The second place was occupied by Raccoon (Hero x De Niro) and Franka Loos. Third was Maxime Osse with Milan (Dream Boy x Gribaldi).

Source: KWPN