CDC must admit it was a mistake and urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks again, says ex-Surgeon General who served under Trump

Former President Donald Trump looks on in April 2020 at former US surgeon general Jerome Adams holding a face mask. AP Photo / Alex Brandon

Former surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams said on Saturday that the CDC should advise wearing a mask.

“Emerging data suggests that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should provide advice on masking and masking,” Adams said.

The disease has become an “unvaccinated pandemic,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walinsky said on Friday.

Former surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams said on Saturday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must expand mask requirements amid the rise in COVID-19 variants.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walinsky said in late June that fully vaccinated Americans did not need masks in most public places. On Saturday, Adams said officials should acknowledge the comments were “premature.”

“Rather than covering it up or hiding it, emerging data suggests the CDC should advise hiding it and hiding it in their own areas.” [rising] Case and positivity – until we see the numbers plummet again, “Adams He said on Twitter. “The CDC was well-meaning, but the message was misinterpreted, premature and wrong. Let’s solve it.

“The earlier the CDC said we messed up and hit the reset button, the better,” he added.

Walenski Friday He said COVID-19 is an “unvaccinated epidemic” in the United States. “We are seeing epidemics in parts of the country with low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk,” she told a press conference.

Adams, who served under President Donald Trump, said in a tweet that current CDC leaders are making the same mistake he made when leading the pandemic response.

Adams and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease scientist, Said in March 2020 At the start of the outbreak, masks were not needed.

But it was the CDC Recommend masks by April 2020.

“Last year Tony Fauci and I prematurely and wrongly advised against the use of masks. I felt it was the best decision back then, but I regret it now, “he said.” I’m afraid the CDC may have made a premature, misinterpreted appeal as well, but still malicious, about hiding in front of [rising] deltavariabele ”.

