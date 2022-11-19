CDA: chess tables in the public space

Sat, Nov 19, 9:10 a.m.

General



Last year, CDA’s parliamentary political questions drew attention to, among other things, the initiative to introduce Urban Chess in Katwijk; chess tables in the public space. And this party renews today its appeal to the college of mayors and aldermen.

By Marc Wink

Research shows it helps promote social cohesion, integration and is good for mental health and ensures people meet. Urban Chess is also mentioned in connection with dementia. One can stay active with it, keep the brain fit and meet others.

In the meantime, there are public chess tables in over 115 locations in the Netherlands. Chess playing in public spaces is also on the rise in the region, such as in Sassenheim and Voorhout. Last year the Council replied that there was no money available for chess tables.

Now that a chess club has been founded in Katwijk, the CDA is launching a new appeal. ‘We heard from the contact person that there are already 10 seniors interested (more are expected) and 7 young members shortly. We also learned that there is great interest in this neighborhood for chess and checkers tables in public spaces.

The chess club operates from the Wijkvereniging Noord Noord-Oost building on EA Borgerstraat in Katwijk aan Zee. According to the CDA, now is a good time to launch a pilot project with a public chess table at the neighborhood association.