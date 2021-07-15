“Catastrophic situation” in Belgium due to extreme rainfall: six dead

A boy drowns in Eupen

So far, six people are known to have been killed. One of them, a 22-year-old boy, died according to the latest news after jumping into white water with a swimming ring. His lifeless body was later found in a stream. In Aywaille, a 50-year-old man died in his flooded cellar.

Four bodies were then found Thursday afternoon in the city of Verviers in the province of Liège. No further details have been released on these victims yet.

“Hours in the water”

Flooding is also significant elsewhere in the country. “The situation is catastrophic,” Mayor Jo Roggen of the village of Geetbets in Flemish Brabant told VRT. “We’ve been in the water for several hours and it doesn’t look like it will improve immediately.”

According to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, all available emergency aid is being used, including that of the army.