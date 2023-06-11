Cassava, seeds and fruits: how four children survived forty days in the Colombian jungle | Abroad

With videoThanks to cassava, seeds, fruits and luck, the four indigenous children managed to survive in the Colombian jungle for forty days. The children are now in a hospital where they will stay for at least two weeks. Despite dehydration and insect bites, they are doing well, family members report in various media.

Incredible but true: after 40 days of searching, the four children who went missing after a plane crash were found in the Colombian jungle this weekend. Thanks to cassava flour and knowledge of rainforest fruits, the foursome managed to keep themselves alive, the children’s uncle, Fidencio Valencia, told several reporters gathered at the hospital where the children are staying. Currently. Children must stay there for at least two weeks.

“When the plane crashed, they took the fariña (cassava flour, editor’s note) from the wreckage. That’s how they survived,” Valencia said. “Once the fariña was over, they started eating seeds. The children also ate fruit. The quartet was lucky: it was harvest time, said Astrid Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare.

Although the children are dehydrated and covered in insect bites, they are doing well, an aunt from the quartet told a Colombian radio station. She added that the children were receiving mental health care.

Plane crash

Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old), her brothers Soleiny (9 years old) and Tien Noriel (4 years old) and her sister Cristin (1 year old when she disappeared) belong to the indigenous Huitoto community. They left with their mother on May 1 in a Cessna from the village of Araracuara in the Amazon. On board were another passenger and the pilot. The plane was en route to San Jose del Guaviare when it suffered engine trouble and crashed. The adults are dead.

When emergency services were able to reach the hard-to-reach crash site two weeks later, they found the bodies of the adults. A massive search under the name Operation Hope was then launched for the four children.

Since then, several clues have been found that the four may still be alive, such as footprints, pieces of clothing, half-eaten fruit, a pair of scissors, a baby bottle, a diaper, a towel and a shelter made of branches. A bottle cap and a pair of shoes believed to belong to 4-year-old Tien were also found.

The search was hampered by fog and dense forest. Rescuers played over loudspeakers a recorded message from their grandmother, who urged her grandchildren in the native language to stay in one place.

with weakened faculties

Rescue teams passed by where the children were eventually found several times. These teams initially neglected the children because they were very weak. “And their strength was just enough to breathe or grab a small fruit for food or drink a drop of water in the jungle.”

The children were found after a search of more than a month in the jungle of southeastern Colombia by soldiers, firefighters and civil aviation workers.