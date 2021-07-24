The US IT team Casey has good news for companies that have fallen victim to cyber-attacks, which could be spread through the company’s software. A key has been provided to the IT company that can publish the encrypted data of the affected companies.

In an attack known as the Rev ransomware in early July, hackers ‘held hostage’ sensitive data, systems or documents in several companies. After entering the victims’ organizations, they encrypted the data and released it only after paying the ransom.

Casey now reports that he has been called the key decryptor of hostage data from trusted third parties. The company did not disclose who made this decryptor available.

Great success

Rail is a group of hackers associated with Russia. The consortium previously demanded $ 70 million in exchange for a global key to release all data held hostage. The group’s pages were removed from the dark web a week ago. It is not clear whether this happened on its own initiative or after pressure from authorities in the United States, Russia or other states.

Casey estimates that up to 1,500 companies may have been affected by the revolt. Cybercriminals were able to make such a big impact because Casey was able to create a back door in the software he sells to many IT companies. Those companies help many small and medium-sized businesses manage and secure their IT, which provides Revil access to a larger network.

Cooperative

One of the most notable victims of the revolt was the Swedish branch of the supermarket chain Coop. Hundreds of shops were forced to close as cash registers were paralyzed. Companies in the Netherlands were also affected, but the damage is said to have been minimal.

It remains to be seen whether all issues will be resolved by releasing the documents held hostage. I.V. Security officials have pointed out that cybercriminals can steal a lot of data that could be reused by an attack such as Revel.