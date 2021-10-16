Sun. Oct 17th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Climatologists: zero emissions by 2050, it's too late Climatologists: zero emissions by 2050, it’s too late 2 min read

Climatologists: zero emissions by 2050, it’s too late

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 89
With his well-known flair, Vincent Icke shows that science is uncertainty, research and guesswork. With his well-known flair, Vincent Icke shows that science is uncertainty, research and guesswork. 2 min read

With his well-known flair, Vincent Icke shows that science is uncertainty, research and guesswork.

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 102
The largest bicycle parking in Utrecht city center has 900 spaces and has been open since Friday The largest bicycle parking in Utrecht city center has 900 spaces and has been open since Friday 2 min read

The largest bicycle parking in Utrecht city center has 900 spaces and has been open since Friday

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 244
VMBO students suspected five times more often VMBO students suspected five times more often 4 min read

VMBO students suspected five times more often

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 103
SpaceX launches the first plant in space SpaceX launches the first plant in space 3 min read

SpaceX launches the first plant in space

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 198
Youth with an immigrant background two to three times more likely to be suspected of a crime Youth with an immigrant background two to three times more likely to be suspected of a crime 2 min read

Youth with an immigrant background two to three times more likely to be suspected of a crime

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 97

You may have missed

"Jurassic Park" actress hints at return of "Jurassic World: Dominion" “Jurassic Park” actress hints at return of “Jurassic World: Dominion” 1 min read

“Jurassic Park” actress hints at return of “Jurassic World: Dominion”

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 43
Carillonneur wanted for Academy Tower: "It's a job for life" Carillonneur wanted for Academy Tower: “It’s a job for life” 3 min read

Carillonneur wanted for Academy Tower: “It’s a job for life”

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 36
Israel wants to organize the 2030 World Cup with the neighboring country | sport 2 min read

Israel wants to organize the 2030 World Cup with the neighboring country | sport

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 41
Win the new Google Pixel 6 on Android Planet Win the new Google Pixel 6 on Android Planet 2 min read

Win the new Google Pixel 6 on Android Planet

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 62