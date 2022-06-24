Three committees have been set up to provide material for agreements reached in the context of intensifying cooperation between the Caribbean Islands and the United States. In the week of June 20, the first committee meeting was held to discuss matters further.

This indicates that the United States is expediting agreements in any way, while CARICOM clearly indicates that it is serious about its role. The Suriname Communications Service said on Friday, June 24 that Suriname will be head of CARICOM from July 1 and will ensure that the agreements are fruitful during its presidency.

Many Caribbean ambassadors and CARICOM leaders in Washington have called for intensified cooperation at various times. It culminated in a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on June 9.

During the meeting, it was agreed that three committees would be set up to further shape cooperation between the United States and the Caribbean. On June 14, Vice President Harris’ Office sent a letter to CARICOM instructing them to establish three committees. CARICOM and the Dominican Republic were also asked to appoint three members to the committees.

CARICOM appointed their representatives to the committees within two days.

Three groups:

1) Energy Commission

2) Food Safety Authority

3) Commission for Finance.

CARICOM has appointed the following persons as Co-Chairs: Prime Minister Keith Rowley (Trinidad & Tobago) for Energy, President Irfan Ali (Guyana) for Food Security and Prime Minister Mia Motley (Barbados) for Finance. Each of them was assigned a replacement. The Dominican Republic has also appointed its representatives.