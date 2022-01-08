Many have not forgotten that Capitol storm struck. Even though it happened a year ago, not even a week has passed since the media broke the news about this storm. This is related to the role that Trump played during this storm. His role is currently under investigation by the US Congress. This item definitely deserves media attention if something substantial comes out. To date, however, there is little to say about it, although people still want to report it on a weekly basis. It is better to stop this.

To push the Trump agenda, which will never happen again, objectivity seems to be slightly pushed aside; Fears are growing that Trump will run again in the presidential election.

Where does this interest in reporting Trump come from? This seems to be related to the unfulfilled promises of current President Biden: increased polarization, the deteriorating economy and the failure of the Build Back Better Plan. By portraying Trump as the villain in this tragedy, Biden did not do so badly.

2022 New Year Resolutions? If anything really changes, news about Trump if you really need it. Be honest about Biden and his vice president Harris; So far it has not happened properly on many levels. In the meantime, let Trump play golf, and then the chances of him coming back are not so great.



Version of this article was published on 6 January 2022 in NRC Handelsblad