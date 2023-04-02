Capcom warns of game-breaking bug in Resident Evil 4 Remake | News

After watching a cutscene after completing a certain item in Chapter 12, players are advised not to attack with a knife until the screen clearly indicates that the item has been achieved.

After obtaining this item, it can be found in the Key Items and Treasures menu. If it’s not there, players are advised to load save data from before Chapter 12. If you don’t, the game thinks the item wasn’t picked up and you can’t not continue to play.

Capcom says it is working on a fix for the bug, but until then, players are advised to keep the tips above in mind.

Resident Evil 4 will be released on March 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S and PC. Resident Evil 4 originally appeared on GameCube in 2005 and later on other platforms as well. The game is considered one of the best games in the franchise. Players take on the role of Leon S. Kennedy – known from Resident Evil 2 – and visit a European village where the inhabitants seem extremely aggressive. During this time, he also tries to save the kidnapped daughter of the American President. A free update will be released on April 7 which will add The Mercenaries mode to the game.

Tom Kerkhof gave the game an 8.5 on Gamer.nl. “Resident Evil 4 takes everything that was good about the original game and puts it in a shiny new jacket. The end result is just as action-packed as before, just a little scarier and, most importantly, much, much more Despite this, the game doesn’t quite break new ground anywhere, making it unlikely that this remake will have the same impact as its illustrious predecessor,” he concluded in his review.