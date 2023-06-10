Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau pledges additional support during an unannounced visit to Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. He met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged further Canadian support.

During a joint press conference with Zelensky, Trudeau announced that Canada would participate in an international coalition training Ukrainian fighter pilots, which also includes Belgium. The country provides 500 million Canadian dollars (almost 350 million euros) in military aid to Ukraine.

Antonov plane

He also said his country seized a Russian Antonov cargo plane that landed in Canada last year. The flight was diverted to Ukraine.

The Canadian Prime Minister also blamed Russia for destroying the Nova Kachovka dam, which caused severe flooding. “There is no doubt that the destruction of the dam was a direct result of the Russian decision to invade the country,” he said. However, he did not blame Russia for the explosion that destroyed the dam. Both Russia and Ukraine were not behind the bombings.

Pencil box

Earlier in the day, Trudeau laid a wreath near a wall depicting the faces of fallen soldiers in Kiev. The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition of wrecked military vehicles.

Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk presented Trudeau with a bag containing shell fragments from a rocket that fell on the port city of Odessa. “This is a small reminder of how Ukraine has withstood Russian missile attacks,” Polishchuk said in English.

Trudeau also met Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in Canada. The troops are being trained as snipers, engineers and young commanders, Colonel Petro Ostapchuk told reporters. “It is a great honor to meet the Prime Minister,” said the colonel. Polishchuk added that he would personally thank the Prime Minister for the Canadian assistance.

Partner

Canada, home to many Ukrainians, is one of Kiev’s key allies. Ottawa has sent significant military aid to Ukraine, including Panther tanks, and trained more than 36,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The country also imposed several sanctions on Russia.

Trudeau was already in Ukraine in May 2022. Later he also visited the heavily damaged city of Irbin. His visit on Saturday comes as Moscow launched heavy attacks on its positions in Ukraine’s south and east. They could be part of a larger counteroffensive announced by Kiev months ago. (Belgium)