According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, China is trying to “intelligently influence” the economic rivalries of Western nations and cause them to clash with each other.

“One of the challenges we face as a Western world is that we are competing with each other,” Trudeau told Canadian television. Global News. “We’re figuring out how to get Canadian beef easier in some countries or markets than Australian beef.”

“There is competition among friends because we are bourgeois democracies, and we try to do better, especially considering China’s extraordinary economic potential of the growing middle class,” he said.

“How do we approach it? Well, by competing with each other. And China, from time to time, played very competitively against us with a competitive edge,” he said without commenting on China’s specific actions.

He also stressed that Western nations need to respond more unitedly. “We need to work better together and strengthen ourselves so that China can not turn around and turn against each other,” he said.

The difficult relationship between Canada and China

The relationship between Canada and China is frozen. That is due to the arrest of Meng Wanjo in 2018. Vanzo is the daughter of Hawaii billionaire Ren Zhengfei and her father is the finance director of the company. She became Accused US trade sanctions with Iran violated.

In retaliation for his arrest, China Two Canadian citizens Almost three years. Both were charged with national security offenses. Before Meng’s arrest, the two countries argued several times China’s reputation In the field of human rights.

Recently, several allies, including Canada and the United States and the United Kingdom, a Diplomatic boycott At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The country’s reputation in the field of human rights was also used as a reason for this.

“We see dozens of countries joining forces on the issue of arbitrary detention, declaring with conviction that forced diplomacy is unacceptable,” Trudeau said. “Such efforts make a difference.”

China Rejected A series of boycotts earlier this month. The country says they are not a bar anyway because the officers behind the boycott calls were never called.