Canada’s largest airport has a 101-year-old manager
Hazel McCallion, also known as ‘Hurricane Hazel’ (‘Hurricane Hazel’), has signed the contract for her new runway at Canada’s largest airport. The Guardian writes that the former mayor is not yet ready to take it easy.
“encyclopedic knowledge”
Canada’s Minister of Transport congratulated the centenarian and praised her four decades of service to the state. He is confident that McCallion will oversee Canada’s largest airport for years to come.
For the past few years, McCallion served as a special adviser to the University of Toronto, which admired her “encyclopedic knowledge of politics.”
According to The Guardian, the Canadian is known to govern “with a blunt axe”. Her fighting spirit made her famous and infamous when she was mayor of Mississauga, a city near Toronto.
‘An icon’
The premier of Ontario, the Canadian state of which Toronto is a part, called McCallion a “Canadian icon” at his 100th birthday party last year.
Scientist Tom Urbaniak wrote a book about McCallion. “A former prime minister once said, ‘She’s the only female politician in Ontario who terrifies me,'” Urbaniak told the British newspaper.
Urbaniak couldn’t help but smile when he realized the 101-year-old would be the airport manager, he said. “She will remain active as long as possible. In the past, she fought for years with the former airport manager. He thought he could beat McCallion, but failed.”
