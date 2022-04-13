Hazel McCallion, also known as ‘Hurricane Hazel’ (‘Hurricane Hazel’), has signed the contract for her new runway at Canada’s largest airport. The Guardian writes that the former mayor is not yet ready to take it easy.

Canada’s Minister of Transport congratulated the centenarian and praised her four decades of service to the state. He is confident that McCallion will oversee Canada’s largest airport for years to come.

For the past few years, McCallion served as a special adviser to the University of Toronto, which admired her “encyclopedic knowledge of politics.”