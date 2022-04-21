Canada is allowed to participate in the World Cup for the second time after 1986, Ajax player Álvarez helps Mexico on the threshold of the World Cup | sport

VideoCanadian footballers qualified for the World Cup in Qatar with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica. The North American country is in the world final round for the second time after making its World Cup debut in 1986. The United States and Mexico are also nearly in the World Cup ticket.



Canada took the win with 28 points from 13 games and secured first place in the qualifying group of Concacaf, the association of North and Central American and Caribbean countries.

The team was already leading 2-0 in Toronto after the first half. Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan scored. Deep in the second half, Junior Hoilett made it 3-0. Jamaican defender Adrian Mariappa made the final score 4-0 with an own goal.

United States and Mexico

The United States and Mexico are also almost in the World Cup ticket. The United States easily won 5-1 against Panama. Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick, twice he was accurate from the penalty spot. Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira also scored for the Americans.

Mexico won 1-0 against Honduras thanks to a goal from Ajax player Edson Álvarez. With one game remaining, the United States and Mexico are three points clear of number four Costa Rica. Only if Costa Rica still beats the United States by a large number can Costa Rica steal the direct ticket from either the United States or Mexico. Mexico has a point enough in the last game against El Salvador.

Costa Rica was 1-2 too strong for El Salvador. As a result, Costa Rica now has 22 points. Costa Rica took the lead in San Salvador after half an hour through Anthony Contreras. A minute later, he equalized again with a goal from Cristian Gil. Joel Campbell made the all-important 1-2 in added time in the first half.