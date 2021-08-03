Canada beat the United States 1-0 in Olympic women’s soccer

Team Canada defeated Team United States in women’s soccer in Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadians won 1-0 with a goal from 23-year-old Jesse Fleming from the penalty spot after 74 minutes. The Americans pushed for the goal but, despite many calls from the Canadians, failed to score a point before the end of the allotted time.

Canada will face Sweden for gold at 10 p.m. ET Thursday (11 a.m. Tokyo Friday). The United States will play for bronze against Australia earlier Thursday.

Canada has won bronze in women’s soccer at the last two Olympics and wanted to change the color of the medal in that tournament.

The team had a tough journey to the semi-finals, beating Brazil on penalties after a goalless game.

Fleming’s penalty against the United States came after a review by Ukrainian referee Katerina Monzul. USA defender Terna Davidson was called up for a foul after her left foot struck Diana Rose’s leg just inside the penalty area as they chased a free ball.

“These guys haven’t been beaten for a long time,” Fleming said.

“We want to have the gold now, but it’s really cool to put our flag on the map,” she said.

– With files from the Canadian press and Reuters

