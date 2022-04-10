Only One hundred companies, Including the shell, is responsible for 71 percent of global CO2 emissions. That changed last year Tata Steel Mercury was illegally discharged into the sewer. DuPont, an American chemical company, has been causing large-scale (environmental) damage for many years by illegally emitting PFOA, a carcinogen in the United States. In Dordrecht it turned into a factory DuPont The same thing is happening. And let’s not forget the ‘dieselgate’. In 2015, it was reported that Volkswagen was offering a large number of ‘cheat software’ for its cars. So diesel cars looked cleaner than they actually were. Two Volkswagen drivers were fined.

There are plenty of examples of companies – or rather people – causing damage. But this case is rare in Germany. Companies are always responsible, not the directors. Isn’t it time for managers to take responsibility for the actions of their companies? Malus really working in addition to many bonuses?

Tim Flicker, 31, an assistant professor of climate law at Free University, wrote his dissertation entitled ‘Environmental Responsibility of Administrators’. At least in the case of environmental violations, he shows, it is more likely than ever to hold executives personally accountable. VPRO Backlight spoke to him.