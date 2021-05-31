Camel rides in Stompwijk

Stompwijk – Last weekend a camel walked from Stompwijk to Dierenambulance Veterinary Hospital The Hague. Camel Einstein walks in the Netherlands with his owner Tamar Valkenier. Ninouk Vermeer, director of Stichting Dierenhospitaal and Ambulancedienst Den Haag and surroundings, accompanied them for a while.

Fortunately, Einstein, a 1 year old male camel, was recovered unharmed. He arrived at the animal hospital in perfect health and was invited there for a while.

Tamar Valkenier (34) is a professional adventurer. 365 days a year, it can normally be found in rugged natural areas around the world. She travels by bike, on foot, on horseback or on the back of reindeer or camel the most remote regions of the world. She is currently traveling through the Netherlands with the Einstein camel to promote her book “Fulltime Adventurer”.

In total, she has cycled 12,000 kilometers in recent years, learned to hunt eagles in Mongolia while traveling there with her horse, camel and dog, rode her donkey through Jordan, crossed the Himalayas, skated nearly 1,000 kilometers in Lapland and shot three months with Miriam. Lancewood from the Netherlands in the most remote part of New Zealand, without food. There she received a visit from Floortje Dessing.

Well, what’s on your bucket-ist? Spend the night in Dierenhospitaal The Hague, of course! Tamar: “I love animals and when I’m not in nature, I eat vegetarian. During many of my trips, animals accompanied me, facilitated travel and protected me. I am intrigued by the connection between humans and animals, and what could be more fun than sleeping in such a special place on a trip through the Netherlands. A mink lives in front of my room and next to it is the reptile and amphibian room. Does she sleep well? “Well, if you’ve had wolves next to your tent, reptiles in a room next to you aren’t a problem. What’s more, the most important thing is that Einstein spent the night comfortably and safely.

Tamar continues, “The animal hospital is home to pets and farm animals, but ambulances are mostly out for wildlife,” manager Ninouk and the volunteers told me. Birds, hedgehogs, foxes, regularly a deer or a seal. Yes, even in one of the most densely populated parts of the world nature is clearly present which is cool.

The book ‘Full-time adventurer. The Abandonment of Everything and the Search for Ultimate Freedom ‘is now available in bookstores and is also available digitally.