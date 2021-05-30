Call for third Grand Prix in America: “Las Vegas is on everyone’s list”

If it depends on Bobby Epstein, America will have an even bigger place on the F1 calendar going forward. The promoter of the United States Grand Prix believes it would be good for the sport to have a third race held in America.

Formula 1 recently announced that it will race for ten years in Miami starting in 2022, where the inaugural Grand Prix will be held next year. Plans for a race around the Miami Dolphins football team’s Hard Rock Stadium had been in place for some time, but initially met with much criticism. Locals and the government initially disagreed with an F1 weekend in the city, in part due to protests from environmental activists. A new proposal has now been accepted and F1 has officially confirmed the arrival of the Miami Grand Prix.

The article continues on video

More races in America?

After the news of a race in Miami was confirmed, there were already stories of a possible third Grand Prix in America, which Bobby Epstein thinks was a great decision. “I think it’s good for the sport to have more races in our time zone,” Epstein said. car week. The boss of the Circuit of the Americas sees even more opportunities in his country. “I think there are other places it could work. Las Vegas is now on everyone’s list and I think it would be good for the sport if it became a reality.”

a

VIDEO: Virtual tour on board the new F1 circuit in Miamiread more

Miami Grand Prix in 2022

Epstein is delighted that a second race in America is on the F1 calendar next year with the Miami Grand Prix and is particularly happy that the two Grand Prix in America do not take place directly behind each other. . “The fact that we’re not back to back is also better for the sport. If F1 comes to drive here two weekends in a row, I don’t think the impact would be that big. That way the impact is Doubled. Sell easily the first year and probably the second year, but after that the crowd will split if we’re on the schedule in quick succession. So the gap is fantastic, “said Epstein.

Contractual circuit of the Americas

The contract between F1 and the Circuit of the Americas, of which Bobby Epstein is in charge, expires at the end of this year. But the promoter is convinced that the circuit will also be on the calendar for years to come. Last weekend he attended the Spanish Grand Prix, presumably to discuss a new deal. “If the amounts are right, it’s very easy to strike a deal,” Epstein predicts. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time. I think we both want this to happen and this is the best situation to start with.”