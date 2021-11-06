Call: Dongense Youth Council Foundation is looking for a new warehouse

Last May, the Dongense Youth Council Foundation was unexpectedly informed that it (along with many other associations) had to leave the familiar space in the association hall with all the materials in both. weeks.

With great luck, Autobedrijf Lion van Loon offered the Foundation a quick and temporary solution. For example, with the help of many volunteers, they were able to move all their equipment just before the 60th Summer Games. “Fortunately, because without our equipment, the organization of the Summer Games will be very difficult. But what now? asks the Foundation.

“Unfortunately, we will have to leave the temporary space again in June. We are therefore urgently looking for a new warehouse where we can collect and restore our materials for a longer period of time. Without a shed, the foundation is in the street with all its materials and our events cannot take place.

“Are you or do you know someone with a hangar or a space of 250 m2?” Or do you have another idea to help us as a foundation find a suitable warehouse? Then send an email to [email protected]. If you have any questions, you can also contact this email address. Any help is welcome !