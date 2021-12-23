“By removing the image of Hong Kong, Beijing says: stick to our interpretation of history”

“This clearly sends the signal that you must adhere to the interpretation of history as dictated by Beijing,” correspondent Garrie van Pinxteren said. “Any opposition to this is in fact no longer possible.”

The Chinese government has declared the Tiananmen Square protests for more democracy a rebellion that must be quelled. “She doesn’t see this as a fair struggle on the part of the students, but as an attempt to wreak havoc in China.”

In Hong Kong, it was first possible to propagate different points of view on this subject. “In China, it is almost taboo to talk about it. It will also be the case in Hong Kong”, explains Van Pinxteren.

On June 4, 1989, demonstrators in Tiananmen Square called for more democracy. In the end, they were dispersed with tanks and gunfire. At the end of June 1989, the Chinese government declared that 200 civilians and dozens of members of the security forces had been killed. A British document published in 2017 indicates that there are at least 10,000 dead many.

More and more grip

Last year the national controversy security law This will prohibit further secession, foreign interference and subversive activities in Hong Kong. Since then, Beijing has increasingly taken over Hong Kong, previously an autonomous region.

The legislative elections last Sunday went as planned won by candidates loyal to China. The largest opposition party, the Democratic Party, did not participate and the turnout was historically low: just over 30% of eligible voters turned out.

“I’m shocked,” the monument sculptor tweeted: