Buying a house in the Italian region of Abruzzo? It will cost you 1 euro | To travel

Pratola Peligna, in the Abruzzo region, is struggling with many vacancies. Some 630 buildings are currently unoccupied. Therefore, in order to attract new residents to the place, the houses are sold for next to nothing. The city hopes to be able to sell at least 250 homes for one euro.

Interested parties who wish to relocate should take into account that these are convenient homes. Although the buildings cost only a euro, the new owners have to roll up their sleeves.

It is expected that buyers will submit a renovation plan to the municipality within six months of signing the purchase contract. If they do not, they risk a fine of 10,000 euros. The municipality hopes that a large part of the housing will be renovated within three years.

scenic

Pratola Peligna is located in the Peligna Valley of the Apennines. The region is known for its magnificent ski areas, panoramic views and winding passages between pastel-colored houses. It is also close to several natural parks such as Majella National Park, Sirente-Velino Regional Natural Park and Abruzzo National Park.