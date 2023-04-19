The best coffee in Carolien’s relaxation room

Carolien has the honor of revamping one of the relaxation areas. She opted for a gigantic area rug which immediately gave the room the right vibe. She then placed several comfortable armchairs where colleagues can meet and drink a good cup of coffee.

You can make the coffee yourself with the bright yellow espresso maker that Carolien personally made a tutorial for the perfect cappuccino. With the help of her mother, Carolien managed to set up the sound automaton and the “show pony” in time. She won the mission with this beautiful common area and can rightly be called the winner of the week.