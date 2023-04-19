Buy the look: these are the office spaces of The Interior Project VIPS
The best coffee in Carolien’s relaxation room
Carolien has the honor of revamping one of the relaxation areas. She opted for a gigantic area rug which immediately gave the room the right vibe. She then placed several comfortable armchairs where colleagues can meet and drink a good cup of coffee.
You can make the coffee yourself with the bright yellow espresso maker that Carolien personally made a tutorial for the perfect cappuccino. With the help of her mother, Carolien managed to set up the sound automaton and the “show pony” in time. She won the mission with this beautiful common area and can rightly be called the winner of the week.
Diagonal meeting in Euvgenia
Euvgenia thought miracles were expected of her when she was shown a picture of her space. It was planned that the corner assigned to him be transformed into a meeting room. She went to work with great dedication and came up with the theme of diagonal lines for a playful arrangement. The space had to be welcoming, but for the jury, it was perhaps a little too welcoming for the beauty. Despite her husband’s help and a lot of hard work, she almost made it home, but continued until the following week with her heels over the ditch.
Défano’s professional workspace
What’s an office without a workspace? Défano set to work with workspace number one in which he had the most important functional and business starting points. That doesn’t take away from the fact that there was also room for a bit of relaxation. In the room, he placed a soundproof phone booth that he had turned into a karaoke booth where a song could be sung in between hard work. Défano had also done his homework on the plants. He opted for air-purifying plants and also fixed some artistic variants on the wall. Unfortunately, this was not enough for the jury and Défano was the first to leave the program.
Working and moving to Shelly
The second workspace is furnished by Shelly. In the process, she mainly researched what she was looking for in a workspace and what elements she would like to see reflected there. The end result is a nice calm set with greenery and plenty of opportunities to burn the necessary calories while working out. She hired an artist for the painting with “real green” hair. And with the result: Shelly’s workspace was the finalist from this week. A great second place!
70s atmosphere in the Géza lounge
Géza’s relaxation area is characterized by lots of wood and a huge sofa/lounge area. Its color choice creates a retro vibe in the cozy space where one can play a game or read a book while enjoying a cup of coffee. He captured it just in time packaging from Euvgenia to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.
Ruth’s Intimate Meeting Room
When Ruth was told about the mission, she turned black before her eyes – literally. In this mission, she saw her chance to use her favorite “color” for the redo from the meeting room. It had to be a chic space, preferably with glass and especially without system ceilings. They also turned black. Her auxiliaries continued hard, so that on the second day she was able to deliver everything perfectly arranged.
