Business service providers are not looking too happy at the moment. Less than 34 percent of business service providers in the Benelux expect their profits to be lower this year

Also, 22 percent expect a decrease in cash flow. It is evident from this Pierre Audien Consultants (PAC) Research Performed on request Unit 4, a leader in cloud business software for service companies, is among the business services decision makers of over 400 companies in Europe and the US. A quarter (26%) expect to have fewer customers in 2023.

When comparing the above Benelux results with the responses of other European countries and the United States, experts in the Benelux become more pessimistic. For example, only 22 percent of business services companies worldwide expect their profits to decline this year. Reduced liquidity is predicted by fifteen percent of firms.

Time to innovate



Companies are seizing innovation in uncertain economic times. That’s not always easy, as 39 percent report being held back by legacy systems. But they hope to change this in the coming years. Two in five (37%) companies plan to move their finance and accounting tools to a shared services model in the next three years.

At the same time, an uncertain economy means that companies have to lay off employees. A third of business service providers (32%) expect fewer employees by the end of the year. Fortunately, other ways to turn the tide are being considered. For example, business service providers are self-described as community-engaged partners. According to 63 percent, rapid success in this area is seen in the use of sustainable energy sources. Yet an uncertain economy means that less than 37 percent of business services providers have paid less attention to their ESG strategy in the past year.

Stefan Klein, Benelux Sales Manager at Unit4: “Due to uncertain economic times, few companies are optimistic about the future and business service providers are no exception. However, I expect companies to look at what they can do to turn the tide. Take a closer look at your business processes and tools and innovate. Now is the time to pay attention. Now is the time to finally say goodbye to legacy systems that are completely incompatible and look for software that works for you. This way you can stay ahead of current problems and ensure that you are prepared for the future when the economy recovers.

About the investigation



The survey was conducted among senior business and technology managers at 400 large and mid-sized professional services firms in Europe (UK, France, DACH, Benelux, Scandinavia) and the United States. 50 respondents were interviewed in the Benelux. All participating companies have between 500 and 5,000 employees. The study was conducted in the first quarter of 2023.

