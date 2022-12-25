Buses full of migrants were dropped off Saturday evening (local time) outside the home of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. The refugees on the first two buses were taken to local shelters, a government official told CNN.

Other migrants arrived later in the evening, some of them wearing only T-shirts as the temperature was well below zero. They were given blankets and transported to a local church.

The director of a local aid organization says her club was prepared for the arrival of migrants on Christmas Eve. “The Washington community has been welcoming buses from Texas since April,” said Tatiana Laborde.

It is unclear who sent the buses to Harris’ house. But earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent busloads of migrants across the northern United States, including to a site near the vice president’s home.

Other Republican governors have also directed migrants north this year to protest the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. For example, Texas police have launched an investigation into a “migrant airdrop” by Florida Governor Ron De Santis. In September, it sent two flights of 48 migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in the Democratic state of Massachusetts.

The White House condemned this action by De Santis as a “political stunt”. These actions took place before the mid-term elections which took place in November.

