Burger and two fries: ‘McDonald’s’ Russia gets a new logo

32 years in Russia

McDonald’s was the first Western fast food chain to open there in 1990, in what was then called the Soviet Union. The American group eventually became a chain of about 850 branches in Russia. But after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s decided leave the country†

The chain has sold its Russian operations to Alexander Govor, one of the country’s current franchisees. Govor already operated 25 McDonald’s restaurants. He bought all McDonald’s branches in Russia last month. Part of the deal was that he would keep the employees in service for at least two more years, on equal terms.

Financial details were not disclosed, but the takedown cost McDonald’s $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.