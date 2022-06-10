Burger and two fries: ‘McDonald’s’ Russia gets a new logo
No more Filet-o-fish, but a Fish Burger and Royal de Luxe become Grand de Luxe. Fast food lovers in Russia will get their money’s worth again from Sunday. Because then the first 15 former McDonald’s restaurants in and around Moscow will reopen.
Eventually, about 200 stores that until recently bore the McDonald’s logo will reopen. This confirmed the company to the Russian news agency Tass.
No name yet, but a logo
Remarkably enough, there is no new name yet. A total of eight names are still under consideration, including names that can be translated as “Same” and “Free Checkout”.
There is already a logo. It represents a burger, flanked by two chips: “the main symbols of the restaurant”, according to the new chain. On Sunday there will also be an app called My Burger†
32 years in Russia
McDonald’s was the first Western fast food chain to open there in 1990, in what was then called the Soviet Union. The American group eventually became a chain of about 850 branches in Russia. But after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s decided leave the country†
The chain has sold its Russian operations to Alexander Govor, one of the country’s current franchisees. Govor already operated 25 McDonald’s restaurants. He bought all McDonald’s branches in Russia last month. Part of the deal was that he would keep the employees in service for at least two more years, on equal terms.
Financial details were not disclosed, but the takedown cost McDonald’s $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.
